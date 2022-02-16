NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
NYSE NEU opened at $322.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $296.05 and a 12 month high of $405.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.81.
About NewMarket
NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NewMarket (NEU)
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.