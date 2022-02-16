NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NYSE NEU opened at $322.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $296.05 and a 12 month high of $405.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NewMarket by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.