NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend by 37.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -380.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NYSE NXRT opened at $81.59 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.28, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.