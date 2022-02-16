NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. NexPoint Residential Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.970-$2.970 EPS.

NXRT stock opened at $81.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $84.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.28, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently -192.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth $577,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

