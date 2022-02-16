NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.72. The company had a trading volume of 99,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,897,409. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $146.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

