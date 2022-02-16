Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 17th

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.

Nielsen has decreased its dividend payment by 82.7% over the last three years. Nielsen has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nielsen to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

NYSE NLSN opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Nielsen by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,587,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,551,000 after purchasing an additional 61,860 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth about $997,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

