NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT Raised to $30.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.72.

Get NMI alerts:

Shares of NMI stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,234. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43. NMI has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NMI will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth $101,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NMI by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of NMI by 10.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.