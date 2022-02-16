NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) is Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,054,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. NN makes up about 4.4% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 9.42% of NN worth $21,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in NN by 11.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NN by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NN by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in NN during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. 1,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,004. NN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $139.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 3.10.

In other NN news, CEO Warren A. Veltman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Buchan sold 48,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $196,532.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

