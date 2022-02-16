North West (TSE:NWC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.01

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.01 and traded as high as C$35.60. North West shares last traded at C$35.50, with a volume of 104,941 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on North West from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC increased their price target on North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 11.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.00.
About North West (TSE:NWC)
The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.
Read More
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.