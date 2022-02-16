NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 1,040 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 133.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $410.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $341.92 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.