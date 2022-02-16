NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 72.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Workday by 59.2% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,903 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Workday by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,945,000 after acquiring an additional 127,926 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Workday by 1.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,487,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $621,719,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in Workday by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,838,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,393,000 after acquiring an additional 58,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP raised its position in Workday by 1.5% in the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,332,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,002,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock opened at $235.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.04. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2,616.51, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $319,842.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

