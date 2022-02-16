NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases 546 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the third quarter worth $9,172,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter worth $26,548,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,784,000.

NYSEARCA EWI opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

