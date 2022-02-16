NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,185,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,787,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $540,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $274.99 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

