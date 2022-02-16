NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 229 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ecolab by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,827,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,326,000 after acquiring an additional 26,691 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Run Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $183.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.64. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.37 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.