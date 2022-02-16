NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 518 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average is $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

