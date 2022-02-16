Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.68 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Truist Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.71. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NOG. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

