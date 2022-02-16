NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,288 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 194,006 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,235 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,050,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,165,785,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,815,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

NOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.