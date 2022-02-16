NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 30,734 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $237,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 37,329 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $281,833.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,330 in the last 90 days. 29.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 399,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 130,109 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 293.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 167,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 124,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 994,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 354,210 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 7.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 187,343 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.