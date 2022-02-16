Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 370,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Novanta were worth $57,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Novanta by 49,783.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 522,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,450,000 after acquiring an additional 521,728 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 38.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 681,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,785,000 after purchasing an additional 187,676 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 241.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 210,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,530,000 after purchasing an additional 148,797 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 5.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,055,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,595,000 after purchasing an additional 102,536 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 22.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 410,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,252,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Novanta stock opened at $138.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 100.09 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.73 and a 12-month high of $184.44.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

