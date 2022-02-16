NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS NSSXF remained flat at $$28.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21. NS Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.
About NS Solutions
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NS Solutions (NSSXF)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.