Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.37. 4,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 387,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on NRIX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

The company has a market cap of $732.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,359,000 after purchasing an additional 269,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 33.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 142.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

