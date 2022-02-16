Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $95.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) received a $95.00 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Shares of NTR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.57. 188,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,678. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $77.92. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Albar Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 404.5% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after buying an additional 202,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nutrien by 5.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after acquiring an additional 534,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nutrien by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,780,000 after acquiring an additional 83,379 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Nutrien by 23.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 57,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

