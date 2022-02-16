Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 286,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 30,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NXJ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.59. 99,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,681. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.74. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

