Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of JPT stock remained flat at $$23.04 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 21,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,261. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.10. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $26.40.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%.
Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.
