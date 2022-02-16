Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JPT stock remained flat at $$23.04 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 21,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,261. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.10. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPT. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 15.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

