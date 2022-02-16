Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Short Interest Up 44.3% in January

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYXH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nyxoah by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 23,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NYXH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NYXH remained flat at $$20.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

