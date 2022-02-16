Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Short Interest Up 44.3% in January

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYXH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nyxoah by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 23,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on NYXH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.
About Nyxoah
Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nyxoah (NYXH)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.