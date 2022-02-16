Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKOR opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.66.
About Oak Ridge Financial Services
