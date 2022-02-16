Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $673.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) will report $673.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Offerpad’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $672.60 million to $674.40 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Offerpad.

Get Offerpad alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on OPAD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Offerpad in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 10.00.

Shares of OPAD stock opened at 4.22 on Wednesday. Offerpad has a one year low of 2.96 and a one year high of 20.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of 5.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Offerpad by 880.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. LL Funds LLC bought a new position in Offerpad during the 4th quarter worth $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in Offerpad by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 923,143 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Offerpad during the 4th quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC increased its position in Offerpad by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 189,066 shares during the period.

Offerpad Company Profile

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Offerpad (OPAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.