Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Gap Down to $4.22

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 4.22, but opened at 4.06. Offerpad shares last traded at 4.13, with a volume of 435 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 10.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is 5.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Offerpad by 880.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Offerpad in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Offerpad during the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

About Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

