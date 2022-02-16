Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Gap Down to $4.22

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 4.22, but opened at 4.06. Offerpad shares last traded at 4.13, with a volume of 435 shares.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 10.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average is 5.34.
About Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)
OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Offerpad (OPAD)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.