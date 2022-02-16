Oikos (OKS) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Oikos has a market capitalization of $644,315.25 and approximately $7,602.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00044756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.07 or 0.07075144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,061.33 or 1.00010625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00049064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00051445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

