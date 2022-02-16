Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) recently:
- 2/14/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $336.00 to $335.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $335.00.
- 2/4/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $380.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $304.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $365.00 to $330.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $340.00 to $350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $291.00 to $327.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $335.00 to $348.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $340.00.
- 1/4/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $360.00 to $385.00.
- 12/30/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $345.00 to $380.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/28/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $373.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Old Dominion's efforts to add shareholder value are impressive. In the first nine months of 2021, the company paid dividends of $69.4 million and repurchased shares worth $599 million. Improvement in the operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues), owing to higher revenues, is encouraging. With improved freight market conditions, rise in LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) shipments is driving the top line. However, high capital expenditures might be an overhang. Capital expenditures for 2021 are likely to be $605 million compared with $225.1 million in 2020. Moreover, high operating expenses pose a threat to Old Dominion's bottom line. Total operating expenses rose 23.5% in the first nine months of 2021 mainly due to rise in costs pertaining to salaries, wages & benefits and escalation in operating supplies & expenses.”
Shares of ODFL opened at $297.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.88 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
