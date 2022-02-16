Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Purchases 17,500 Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £30,100 ($40,730.72).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 31,935 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £54,928.20 ($74,327.74).

On Friday, November 26th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 10,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600 ($23,815.97).

On Friday, November 19th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 25,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £44,000 ($59,539.92).

KBT opened at GBX 175 ($2.37) on Wednesday. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.77 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 222 ($3.00). The stock has a market cap of £78.28 million and a P/E ratio of -6.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 179.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

