Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Omnicell also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.75-3.95 EPS.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $6.50 on Wednesday, hitting $133.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,104. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $119.30 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.25 and its 200 day moving average is $163.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.71.

In other Omnicell news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $213,564.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,442 over the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Omnicell by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Omnicell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

