Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 59.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.40. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

