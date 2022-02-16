One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 947,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I were worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OEPW opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

