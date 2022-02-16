OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OMF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $53.40 on Monday. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $45.84 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 606,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,775,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

