OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Short Interest Up 45.0% in January

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,700 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the January 15th total of 368,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $299,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 21,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $1,196,562.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,230 shares of company stock worth $6,196,673. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,459. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $33.09 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 3.51.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

