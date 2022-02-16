Only1 Price Reaches $0.17 (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Only1 has a market cap of $16.37 million and approximately $912,675.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Only1 has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00038821 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00105851 BTC.

Only1 Profile

Only1 is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,076,586 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

