onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Short Interest Update

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 20,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,253,799 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 753,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,184,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,419. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

