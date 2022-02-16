Oppenheimer Comments on XPO Logistics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for XPO Logistics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

NYSE:XPO opened at $69.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.