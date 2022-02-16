OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Shares Sold by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of OptimumBank worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 7.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:OPHC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,272. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $21.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.05.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptimumBank (OPHC)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.