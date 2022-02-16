OptionRoom Price Hits $0.0588 on Major Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.0588 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $734,399.05 and $58,735.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.46 or 0.07031303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,635.39 or 1.00054653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00048016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00051230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002897 BTC.

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

