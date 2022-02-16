Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives $94.96 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,849,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Oracle by 564.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $156,466,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.36. 126,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,981,056. The company has a market capitalization of $209.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.06. Oracle has a 12-month low of $61.08 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

