Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $138.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

