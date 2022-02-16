Organon & Co. (OGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Organon & Co. to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Organon & Co. stock opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.