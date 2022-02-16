Organon & Co. (OGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Organon & Co. to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $1,991,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 358,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 59,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

