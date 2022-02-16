Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.65. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 145,881 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.96.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Origin Agritech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Origin Agritech Ltd. produces and distributes hybrid crop seeds. It focuses on agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform, operating primarily in the PRC. The firm’s seed research and development activities in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement; and e-commerce activities focus on delivering agricultural products to farmers in China via online and mobile ordering and tracking the source of the agricultural products via blockchain technologies.
