Orion Acquisition (NASDAQ:OHPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 60,818 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,490,000.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

