Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Announces Earnings Results

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Otter Tail updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.780-$4.080 EPS.

OTTR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.65. 2,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average is $61.35. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $71.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

In other Otter Tail news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OTTR shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sidoti lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

