Owens & Minor (OMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Shares of OMI opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $49.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 223,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

