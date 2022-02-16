PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.54.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $99.48. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.69.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
