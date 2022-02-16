PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.54.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in PACCAR by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $99.48. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.69.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.