Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,721 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000.

PTEU stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $33.36.

