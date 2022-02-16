Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 329.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 28.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

